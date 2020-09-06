Global  
 

Thousands protest killing of Breonna Taylor at Kentucky Derby

CBS News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
"We don't want mint juleps. We want justice. We're not partying. We're protesting. No justice? No derby," one protester said.
Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Armed demonstrators confront Breonna Taylor protesters in Louisville before Kentucky Derby

 The 146th Kentucky Derby was expected to run Saturday, with conflicting protests by Breonna Taylor activists and armed demonstrators.
USATODAY.com
Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open [Video]

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask was emblazoned with the name of Ahmaud Arbery. Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in New York. Last Thursday Osaka pulled out of her semifinal at the Western & Southern Open in the aftermath of Jacob Blake's shooting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Kentucky Derby will be unlike any other: "It's going to be weird"

 After protests over Breonna Taylor's death, the prospect of unrest on Derby day has its participants unsure what to expect.
CBS News

Kentucky Derby Kentucky Derby American stakes race for Thoroughbreds, part of the Triple Crown

Authentic wins the 146th Kentucky Derby ahead of favorite Tiz the Law

 Authentic gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his sixth career victory at the Kentucky Derby. Jockey John Velazquez won for the third time.
USATODAY.com

Authentic wins 2020 Kentucky Derby

 The Run for the Roses, usually the first leg of the Triple Crown, was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend files a new lawsuit [Video]

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend files a new lawsuit

The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor has filed a new lawsuit claiming immunity under Kentucky's stand your ground law. Kenny Walker says he didn't hear police announce themselves when he fired at them in..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published
Senator Rand Paul surrounded by protesters after Trump's RNC acceptance speech [Video]

Senator Rand Paul surrounded by protesters after Trump's RNC acceptance speech

Senator Rand Paul left his party's nomination ceremony for Donald Trump in Washington DC early on August 28 surrounded by protesters who chanted "say her name" in relation to the police killing of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:17Published
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown [Video]

Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown

A billboard calling for action in the killing of Breonna Taylor was vandalized. Red paint was put on her forehead in a small circle on the billboard in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Oprah..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Despite injured assistant, scratched horse and tumble, trainer Bob Baffert wins Kentucky Derby again

 Within an hour, Bob Baffert had lost a horse, plus an assistant, and was knocked down. But his team stood as Kentucky Derby champions with Authentic.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsy

NOT ANTI-WHITE: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146

 NOT ANTI-WHITE: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146 LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 3, 2020 --- In solidarity, the African American Juvenile Justice Project,...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsybizjournalsSeattlePI.com

ORGANIZERS WILL BOYCOTT AND PROTEST THE 146TH KENTUCKY DERBY FOR JUSTICE AND EQUALITY #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor

 ORGANIZERS WILL BOYCOTT AND PROTEST THE 146TH KENTUCKY DERBY FOR JUSTICE AND EQUALITY #RunForTheRoses NATIONAL (August 31, 2020) - Thousands will convene in...
WorldNews Also reported by •bizjournals

