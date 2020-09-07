Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As coronavirus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again.

Denver Post Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Thousands of bars forced to close after massive virus outbreaks swept across the U.S. this summer could be starting to see an end in sight as cases drop off and the political will for continuing lockdowns fades. For some states, it is a gamble worth trying, only a few months after a rush to reopen bars in May and June ended in disaster.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bars ready to open again [Video]

Bars ready to open again

It’s been more than two months since Florida bars have been prohibited from selling alcohol unless they also sell food. Bar owners say they're ready to serve a round of drinks rather than play..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:13Published
New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern delays national polls over Coronavirus fears |Oneindia News [Video]

New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern delays national polls over Coronavirus fears |Oneindia News

New Zealand has once again sprung into action in eliminating the virus threat after a new cluster OF 58 new cases emerged in the country after over 100 days of no new domestic cases. New Zealand's..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published
Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test [Video]

Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test

From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again.

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A guy walks into a bar, which still isn't allowed in Texas. But Jeff Brightwell owns this bar. Two months into an indefinite shutdown,...
SeattlePI.com

As Virus Cases Drop, Governors May Gamble on Bars. Again.

 Thousands of bars forced to close after massive virus outbreaks swept across the U.S. this summer could be starting to see an end in sight as cases drop off and...
Newsmax


Tweets about this