Related videos from verified sources Eye On The Day 9/8



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Wildfires in California have already burned a record two million acres, Presidential nominees talk COVID-19 vaccine timeline, and more Americans went.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:16 Published 1 hour ago Creek Fire turns sky orange in California



A fire turned the sky orange around the Sierra Nevada mountains in California on Monday (September 7). The blaze, dubbed the Creek Fire, had grown to 135,523 acres with zero containment. More than.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:08 Published 5 hours ago Record Triple-Digit Temps Helping Spread Major Wildfires In California



CBS4's Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Shaver Lake. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:14 Published 15 hours ago

