Rochester Police Chief Resigns Amid Protests Over Black Man's Death

NPR Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
In New York, Chief La'Ron Singletary and other senior leaders are leaving the department as protests continue over the March death of a Black man by asphyxiation after being restrained by officers.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death

Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death 00:31

 The mayor of Rochester says the city's police chief along with other senior commanders are retiring after criticism over the handling of Daniel Prude's death.

