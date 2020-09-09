|
Rochester police leaders announce their retirements in wake of suffocation death of Daniel Prude
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The retirement of top police leaders in Rochester came as Daniel Prude's family sued the police department and alleged a cover-up. Prude died a week after he was taken into custody by officers who placed a hood over his head and pinned him to the ground. Jericka Duncan reports.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rochester, New York City in Western New York
CBS Evening News, September 8, 2020Rochester police chief steps down following Daniel Prude's death; Nonprofit provides meals to people facing food insecurity in Texas during pandemic.
CBS News
Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:12Published
Rochester police chief steps down following Daniel Prude's deathThe chief of police in Rochester, New York, and several of his top officers have suddenly stepped down following the death of Daniel Prude earlier this year...
CBS News
Jericka Duncan American journalist
Data shows Black children are arrested more often as the call for police-free schools growsAccording to federal reports, law enforcement agencies arrested an estimated 728,000 students in 2018. In "CBS This Morning's" School Matters series, Jericka..
CBS News
Protesting in Rochester continues, demanding justice for Daniel PrudeEmotions are still running high in Rochester, New York, where Daniel Prude died after a confrontation with police in March. Angry but peaceful protesters marched..
CBS News
Rochester officers in Daniel Prude arrest followed training, police union president saysThe officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were following their training when they put a "spit hood" over his head..
CBS News
