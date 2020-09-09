Global  
 

Rochester police leaders announce their retirements in wake of suffocation death of Daniel Prude

CBS News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The retirement of top police leaders in Rochester came as Daniel Prude's family sued the police department and alleged a cover-up. Prude died a week after he was taken into custody by officers who placed a hood over his head and pinned him to the ground. Jericka Duncan reports.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death

Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death 00:31

 The mayor of Rochester says the city's police chief along with other senior commanders are retiring after criticism over the handling of Daniel Prude's death.

CBS Evening News, September 8, 2020

 Rochester police chief steps down following Daniel Prude's death; Nonprofit provides meals to people facing food insecurity in Texas during pandemic.
CBS News
Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death [Video]

Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death

[NFA] Rochester, New York's police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death of Daniel Prude in police custody. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

Rochester police chief steps down following Daniel Prude's death

 The chief of police in Rochester, New York, and several of his top officers have suddenly stepped down following the death of Daniel Prude earlier this year...
CBS News

Data shows Black children are arrested more often as the call for police-free schools grows

 According to federal reports, law enforcement agencies arrested an estimated 728,000 students in 2018. In "CBS This Morning's" School Matters series, Jericka..
CBS News

Protesting in Rochester continues, demanding justice for Daniel Prude

 Emotions are still running high in Rochester, New York, where Daniel Prude died after a confrontation with police in March. Angry but peaceful protesters marched..
CBS News

Rochester officers in Daniel Prude arrest followed training, police union president says

 The officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were following their training when they put a "spit hood" over his head..
CBS News

Hundreds in Rochester demand justice after Daniel Prude's death [Video]

Hundreds in Rochester demand justice after Daniel Prude's death

Black Lives Matter protesters march through Rochester, New York on Tuesday (September 8), demanding justice for Daniel Prude. Footage shows protesters outside Rochester City Hall with the word..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:11Published
Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire [Video]

Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire

The announcement came in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude, a Chicago man, in Rochester police custody.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:51Published
Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest [Video]

Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest

Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after being physically restrained by police officers in Rochester, New York, addressed a crowd on Friday (September 4) that had gathered in his..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published

Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal'

 Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died a week after being forcibly restrained by Rochester police officers.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comNPRCBS NewsBusiness InsiderSBS

Daniel Prude: NY black man died after police pinned him down

 Daniel Prude, who was unarmed, died a week after being pinned down by officers in Rochester.
BBC News Also reported by •USATODAY.comBusiness Insidereuronews

What Are ‘Spit Hoods,’ and Why Do the Police Use Them?

 Daniel Prude died in Rochester after officers covered his head with a hood. The devices are widely used, but the N.Y.P.D. does not give them to patrol officers.
NYTimes.com


