Doctor weighs in on AstraZeneca pausing its coronavirus vaccine trial
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
AstraZeneca announced it is pausing its phase 3 trial of a possible COVID-19 vaccine after one participant came down with an unexplained illness. Dr. Matthew Heinz joins CBSN for a closer look at what this means, plus the special concerns surrounding the coming flu season and when people should get their flu shots.
