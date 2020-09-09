Global  
 

Doctor weighs in on AstraZeneca pausing its coronavirus vaccine trial

CBS News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
AstraZeneca announced it is pausing its phase 3 trial of a possible COVID-19 vaccine after one participant came down with an unexplained illness. Dr. Matthew Heinz joins CBSN for a closer look at what this means, plus the special concerns surrounding the coming flu season and when people should get their flu shots.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Trial For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Put On Hold

Trial For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Put On Hold 00:25

 The Phase III trial vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and being tested in Chicago, among other places, is being paused after someone had a serious side effect.

