Trump unveils list of possible Supreme Court picks if reelected

School Bus Welfare Association stages protest over no aid provided by state govt in Ludhiana



School Bus Welfare Association staged a protest in Ludhiana on September 08. The protest was over no aid provided by government during the pandemic. Around 3,000 drivers associated with School Bus Welfare Association came out on roads to show their anguish. As school and colleges are closed, they have no source of income to pay their loans. Protestors demanded the government to bear their losses from April 01. Ludhiana's School Bus Welfare Association General Secretary said, "We are receiving notices from bank, though this matter is in Supreme Court but still banks are pressurizing us. We demand that the government should bear our losses from April 01."

