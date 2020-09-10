Global  
 

3 Air National Guard Members Killed in Plane Crash in Tennessee

NYTimes.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The crash, which occurred near an airport 70 miles southeast of Nashville, is being investigated by the F.A.A. and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: TN Air National Guard expresses 'shock, grief, pain and dismay' in deaths of guardsmen in plane crash

TN Air National Guard expresses 'shock, grief, pain and dismay' in deaths of guardsmen in plane crash 02:09

 Tennessee Air National Guard officials said they are shocked and saddened by the loss of Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, Capt. Jessica Wright and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus.

