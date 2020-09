Four Houston Police Department officers were fired over the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez in April. Graphic bodycam video of the shooting has also...

Four Houston Police Officers Are Fired in Fatal Shooting of Nicolas Chavez Nicolas Chavez, 27, was killed by the police in southwest Houston in April, during a confrontation that was partly recorded by a bystander’s cellphone.

NYTimes.com 3 hours ago