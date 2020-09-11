|
Trump in Shanksville, PA to mark 9/11 anniversary
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump marked the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Friday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Sept. 11)
