Trump in Shanksville, PA to mark 9/11 anniversary

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump marked the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Friday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Sept. 11)
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Biden And Trump To Attend Flight 93 Memorial

Biden And Trump To Attend Flight 93 Memorial 01:25

 In remembrance of the lives lost on September 11, 2001, President Trump and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will visit the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville today. KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports live from Shanksville.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US commemorates 19th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

 Both President Trump and Joe Biden will speak at the same memorial on Friday, at different times.
BBC News

Trump makes it complicated for GOP looking to stay away from QAnon

 "I've heard these are people that love our country… so I don't know really anything about it, other than they do supposedly like me," Mr. Trump said.
CBS News

Twitter removes tweet shared by Trump with false coronavirus stats

 The post retweeted by Mr. Trump was removed for violating Twitter's rules.
CBS News

A new coronavirus scam targets people who’ve ‘violated quarantine’

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On September 8th, as the daily coronavirus case count ticked up to 28,550, the executive editor of The Verge..
The Verge

Shanksville, Pennsylvania Shanksville, Pennsylvania Borough in Pennsylvania, United States

Trump and Biden in Shanksville, Pennsylvania for 9/11 anniversary

 In separate visits, Trump and Biden will commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11 at the site of the Flight 93 crash in Shanksville.
CBS News

Remembering 9/11, Western wildfires, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Friday

 Trump and Biden are each set to mark 9/11 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; Western wildfires rage on and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

What to Watch as Biden Observes 9/11 in New York, and He and Trump Go to Shanksville

 Joe Biden will travel to ground zero before heading to Shanksville, Pa., where he and the president will both honor the victims of the hijacked plane that..
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden will both be in Shanksville for 9/11 commemoration

 It was not immediately clear whether their visits to the memorial in Shanksville will overlap.
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Trump, Biden to visit Pennsylvania memorial to 9/11 on anniversary of terrorist attack

 President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will visit the Pennsylvania memorial to 9/11 to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
USATODAY.com

Pa. school district enables remote learning access

 School districts across the United States are working to improve online learning access as the school year begins in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Sept...
USATODAY.com

Reporter Update: President Trump & Joe Biden To Visit Flight 93 Memorial [Video]

Reporter Update: President Trump & Joe Biden To Visit Flight 93 Memorial

As the nation remembers the lives lost on September 11, 2001, both President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will be in Shanksville to visit the Flight 93 Memorial. KDKA's..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:52Published
Both President Trump, Joe Biden To Visit Shanksville [Video]

Both President Trump, Joe Biden To Visit Shanksville

Both President Trump and Joe Biden will be in Shanksville to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:28Published
Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana [Video]

Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday toured areas damaged by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, receiving briefings on emergency operations and relief efforts. The day also marked the 15th..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

