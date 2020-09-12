Global  
 

Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. after clutch Game 5: “I stand by what I say”

Denver Post Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Michael Porter Jr. saved his harshest words for the Nuggets after Game 4. But the kid got in the last word of Game 5. And it spoke volumes. “Everything I said, I stand by what I say,” said Porter, whose seven points over the game’s final 71 seconds helped Denver hold on for a 111-105 […]
