A Big Florida Poll, Nevada Tightens, Trump on Defense: This Week in the 2020 Race

NYTimes.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
As new polling continues to give clues toward the states in play for the presidential campaign, President Trump was once again at the center of two story lines that consumed the news.
Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Plans for Trump's Nevada airport rallies this weekend are up in the air

 Airport officials in Northern Nevada said Trump's rally planned for Saturday would violate the state's 50-person cap on mass gatherings.
CBS News

The president is holding frequent rallies again, though the virus has caused snags.

 With hyperbole and falsehoods, the president has increased stops at airports that resemble campaign rallies, his favorite type of politicking. But Nevada said..
NYTimes.com

Trump Resumes the Rallies He Cherishes, but Virus Vexes His Plans

 With hyperbole and falsehoods, the president has increased stops at airports that resemble campaign rallies, his favorite type of politicking. But Nevada said..
NYTimes.com

Bloomberg ditches early states and focuses ad money on Super Tuesday contests

 The presidential race is heating up, and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is already eyeing Super Tuesday. The former New York City mayor is ditching early..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump and Biden pay tribute to 9/11 victims

 President Trump and Joe Biden both paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News

Douglas Murray: Why shouldn't US President Donald Trump win the Nobel Prize?

 COMMENT The Left may be outraged, but there are good reasons why the US President deserves his recent nomination, argues Douglas Murray. There are times you can..
New Zealand Herald

I read all those Trump tell-alls. Here's what I learned

 With yet more books offering fresh info on Trump, what do you get when you take them together?
BBC News

Biden and Trump honor 9/11 with memorial visits

 On this 19th anniversary of 9/11, President Trump and Joe Biden paid separate visits to the same hallowed ground in Pennsylvania, the site of a memorial to the..
CBS News

Chris Cuomo, Rudy Giuliani Clash Over Trump Covid Response: We Saw You Lead During Crisis, You Wouldn’t Handle Pandemic Like This

 CNN's *Chris Cuomo* confronted *Rudy Giuliani* on President *Donald Trump's* response to the coronavirus Friday night, praising Giuliani's leadership after 9/11...
Mediaite

Atlantic Writer Calls for End of Storied Nobel Peace Prize After Trump Notches 2 Nominations

 A writer at The Atlantic on Friday called for an end to the Nobel Peace Prize after President Donald Trump picked up two nominations for the prestigious honor.
Newsmax

Trump and Biden pay tribute to 9/11 victims

 President Trump and Joe Biden both paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks. CBS News White House correspondent...
CBS News Also reported by •The AgeKhaleej Times

