Charlottesville removes Confederate statue near rally site

CBS News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The removal of a bronze figure of a Confederate soldier known as "At Ready" is seen in Charlottesville as a milestone in eliminating divisive symbols of the Civil War.
Confederate States of America Confederate States of America unrecognized breakaway state in North America from 1861 to 1865

Charlottesville, Virginia Charlottesville, Virginia Independent city in Virginia, United States

