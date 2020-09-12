|
Charlottesville removes Confederate statue near rally site
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The removal of a bronze figure of a Confederate soldier known as "At Ready" is seen in Charlottesville as a milestone in eliminating divisive symbols of the Civil War.
