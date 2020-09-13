Global  
 

A new role for Drew Barrymore

CBS News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
The actress, producer, director, author and entrepreneur is now donning another hat – as host of a new daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show"
News video: Drew Barrymore gives a sneak peak of her new talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Drew Barrymore gives a sneak peak of her new talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show' 01:18

 USA TODAY's Patrick Ryan sat down with Drew Barrymore to talk about her new talk show that will premiere live on September 14th on CBS.

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/13

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner examines how America’s response to the coronavirus has been politicized. Plus: Lee Cowan visits Drew..
CBS News

In conversation with Drew Barrymore

 Actress, producer, director, author and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore has worn many hats in her 45 years – and she's soon to don another, as host of a new..
CBS News
'Hopeless romantic' Drew Barrymore will never marry again [Video]

'Hopeless romantic' Drew Barrymore will never marry again

Drew Barrymore will never marry again after realising she's done, following three attempts.

New Hopkins research suggests temperature plays a role in the spread [Video]

New Hopkins research suggests temperature plays a role in the spread

New Hopkins research suggests temperature plays a role in the spread

Christian Schaffer sits down with Drew Barrymore to discuss new talk show [Video]

Christian Schaffer sits down with Drew Barrymore to discuss new talk show

Christian Schaffer sits down with Drew Barrymore to discuss new talk show

Drew Barrymore's New Talk Show Set To Debut On Pittsburgh's CW [Video]

Drew Barrymore's New Talk Show Set To Debut On Pittsburgh's CW

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with actress Drew Barrymore about her new talk show set to debut on Pittsburgh's CW!

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Premiere Will Be a ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ’50 First Dates’ Reunion

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Premiere Will Be a ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ’50 First Dates’ Reunion “The Drew Barrymore Show” premieres next Monday with an episode that packs in two big reunions for its host; Drew Barrymore’s first guests on her...
