Tropical Storm Sally to reach Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Tropical Storm Sally is on track to strike the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli has the forecast.
Before Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast directly, area residents were regularly exposed to high levels of toxic air pollution. Pollution has been linked to increased levels of cancer and respiratory diseases for communities of color, particularly in Louisiana's so-called 'Cancer Alley.' Now, Hurricane Laura has made the situation even worse, with emissions from chemical fires and oil and gas refinery plants.
The National Hurricane Center isn’t holding back on its warnings about Hurricane Laura. They are saying the storm will bring “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast. This is the weather of nightmares and it’s less than 12 hours away from making landfall. Though Laura threatens communities up and down the Gulf Coast, reports Gizmodo. Port Arthur, Texas is a low-income city and has a 23% population of immigrants.
[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.