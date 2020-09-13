Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Sally to reach Gulf Coast as a hurricane

CBS News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Sally is on track to strike the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli has the forecast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Tropical Storm Sally 9-13-20 8AM

Tracking Tropical Storm Sally 9-13-20 8AM 03:04

 Meteorologist Jennifer Correa shares the latest on Tropical Storm Sally.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Why We Don't Know How Much Dangerous Crud Hurricane Laura Blew Into The Air [Video]

Why We Don't Know How Much Dangerous Crud Hurricane Laura Blew Into The Air

Before Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast directly, area residents were regularly exposed to high levels of toxic air pollution. Pollution has been linked to increased levels of cancer and respiratory diseases for communities of color, particularly in Louisiana's so-called 'Cancer Alley.' Now, Hurricane Laura has made the situation even worse, with emissions from chemical fires and oil and gas refinery plants.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More [Video]

Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More

The National Hurricane Center isn’t holding back on its warnings about Hurricane Laura. They are saying the storm will bring “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast. This is the weather of nightmares and it’s less than 12 hours away from making landfall. Though Laura threatens communities up and down the Gulf Coast, reports Gizmodo. Port Arthur, Texas is a low-income city and has a 23% population of immigrants.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published

Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | September 12 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 12 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:12Published
Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast [Video]

Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 12 morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 12 morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Sally Moves Toward Gulf Coast As Bermuda Braces For Hurricane Paulette

 Residents of Bermuda are being urged to protect life and property ahead of Paulette, while on the Gulf Coast, forecasters are warning of potentially...
NPR

Tropical Storm Sally Barrels Toward the Gulf Coast

 The storm is expected to bring dangerous flooding to areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Paulette rolls toward Bermuda as tropical storm Sally threatens U.S. Golf Coast

 Residents of Bermuda were urged to prepare to protect life and property ahead of Hurricane Paulette, while tropical storm Sally threatened to intensify into a...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

msnweather

MSN Weather Tropical Storm Sally to reach Gulf Coast as a hurricane https://t.co/Cu5PQUBihG 6 minutes ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather Tropical Storm Sally to reach Gulf Coast as a #HURRICANE https://t.co/J0T7lzTrug 9 minutes ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino Tropical Storm Sally to reach Gulf Coast as a #HURRICANE https://t.co/c4JQWry3W1 #GPWX 9 minutes ago

JohnGrossWx

John Gross Hope your enjoying the weekend! More sunshine and comfortable temperatures expected for Monday. The only rain cha… https://t.co/ymyWR893SI 20 minutes ago

Liliplacenti

Liliana RT @breakingweather: Sally was gathering strength as it moved over the Gulf of Mexico and the storm is forecast to reach hurricane strength… 24 minutes ago

BCWildfireWkly

BC Wildfire Weekly - Now Covering #COVID19 RT @JesseGunkel: #TROPICS: Tropical Storm #Sally forecasted to reach hurricane strength by Monday. The track has shifted slightly more east… 32 minutes ago

protegerecords

Studio 6 RT @Reuters: Tropical Storm Sally moved through the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and was expected to reach hurricane strength as early as Monda… 57 minutes ago

LucyDollWx

Lucy Doll Sally is still expected to reach Category 1 strength as it approaches landfall, but the latest update has the syste… https://t.co/tDQM4IecZc 1 hour ago