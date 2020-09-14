|
Tropical Storm Sally nears Gulf Coast
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward. National Hurricane Center forecasters said Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday. (Sept. 14)
Gulf Coast of the United States
Tropical Storm Sally to reach Gulf Coast as a hurricane
CBS News
Why We Don't Know How Much Dangerous Crud Hurricane Laura Blew Into The Air
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can't Take Any More
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:16Published
National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Sally gearing up to pummel Gulf Coast as hurricane
CBS News
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warns Tropical Storm Sally represents a "significant threat"
CBS News
Tropical Storm Sally Barrels Toward the Gulf Coast
NYTimes.com
