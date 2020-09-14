Global  
 

Tropical Storm Sally nears Gulf Coast

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward. National Hurricane Center forecasters said Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday. (Sept. 14)
 
News video: Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast

 The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Sally has already brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida...

Tropical Storm Sally to reach Gulf Coast as a hurricane

 Tropical Storm Sally is on track to strike the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff..
CBS News
Why We Don't Know How Much Dangerous Crud Hurricane Laura Blew Into The Air [Video]

Before Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast directly, area residents were regularly exposed to high levels of toxic air pollution. Pollution has been linked to increased levels of cancer and respiratory diseases for communities of color, particularly in Louisiana's so-called 'Cancer Alley.' Now, Hurricane Laura has made the situation even worse, with emissions from chemical fires and oil and gas refinery plants.

Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More [Video]

The National Hurricane Center isn’t holding back on its warnings about Hurricane Laura. They are saying the storm will bring “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast. This is the weather of nightmares and it’s less than 12 hours away from making landfall. Though Laura threatens communities up and down the Gulf Coast, reports Gizmodo. Port Arthur, Texas is a low-income city and has a 23% population of immigrants.

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Tropical Storm Sally gearing up to pummel Gulf Coast as hurricane

 National Hurricane Center says Sally could bring a "life-threatening storm surge," strong winds and flash flooding from torrential rains.
CBS News

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warns Tropical Storm Sally represents a "significant threat"

 Tropical Storm Sally is headed toward Louisiana, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane and could produce "life-threatening" storm surge, according..
CBS News

Tropical Storm Sally Barrels Toward the Gulf Coast

 The storm is expected to bring dangerous flooding to areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NYTimes.com

Thousands leave gulf coast ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall [Video]

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become major hurricane at landfall along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Marco Marco weakens to Tropical Depression and Laura is expected to strengthen to a Category Two before making landfall Wednesday.

Mandatory Evacuations Along The Texas Gulf Coast As Hurricane Laura Approaches [Video]

Tropical Storm Sally Moves Toward Gulf Coast As Bermuda Braces For Hurricane Paulette

 Residents of Bermuda are being urged to protect life and property ahead of Paulette, while on the Gulf Coast, forecasters are warning of potentially...
NPR

Hurricane Paulette rolls toward Bermuda as tropical storm Sally threatens U.S. Golf Coast

 Residents of Bermuda were urged to prepare to protect life and property ahead of Hurricane Paulette, while tropical storm Sally threatened to intensify into a...
CBC.ca

Paulette Rolls toward Bermuda; Sally Threatens Gulf Coast

 Residents of Bermuda were urged to prepare to protect life and property ahead of Hurricane Paulette, which was forecast to become a dangerous hurricane Sunday as...
VOA News


