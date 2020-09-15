David Hyde Pierce Joins HBO Max’s Julia Child Pilot in Recasting Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

David Hyde Pierce has joined HBO Max and Lionsgate’s Julia Child pilot, taking over for Tom Hollander as the legendary chef’s husband, Paul Child, the streamer announced Tuesday.



Ordered to pilot back in March, the hourlong series from is described as an exploration into “an evolving time in American history – the emergence of a new social institution called public television, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity, and America’s cultural growth” through the lens of Child’s life “and her singular can-do spirit.”



“At its heart, the show is a portrait of a marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic,” according to the series description.



*Also Read:* HBO Max Orders Taika Waititi Pirate Comedy Series 'Our Flag Means Death'



“Happy Valley” star Sarah Lancashire is set to star as Child, with “Bird Box” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” actor Tom Hollander initially cast as Child’s “loving and devoted” husband, Paul. Additional cast members include Jefferson Mays (“I Am the Night”), Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s “Macbeth”), Fran Kranz (“The Loudest Voice”), Fiona Glascott (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Bebe Neuwirth (“Cheers,” “Frasier”), and Isabella Rossellini (“Joy”).



“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Daniel Goldfarb is writer on the pilot, with “The Society’s” Chris Keyser as showrunner. Charles McDougall (“House of Cards,” “The Secret Agent”) will direct, and Todd Schulkin serves as consulting producer on behalf of the Julia Child Foundation.



Goldfarb, Keyser and MacDougall executive produce alongside Erwin Stoff and Kimberly Carver of 3 Arts Entertainment.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



HBO Max Orders Taika Waititi Pirate Comedy Series 'Our Flag Means Death'



'Doom Patrol' Gets Season 3 Pickup and a Full Move to HBO Max



'The Westing Game' Series Adaptation in the Works at HBO Max David Hyde Pierce has joined HBO Max and Lionsgate’s Julia Child pilot, taking over for Tom Hollander as the legendary chef’s husband, Paul Child, the streamer announced Tuesday.Ordered to pilot back in March, the hourlong series from is described as an exploration into “an evolving time in American history – the emergence of a new social institution called public television, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity, and America’s cultural growth” through the lens of Child’s life “and her singular can-do spirit.”“At its heart, the show is a portrait of a marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic,” according to the series description.*Also Read:* HBO Max Orders Taika Waititi Pirate Comedy Series 'Our Flag Means Death'“Happy Valley” star Sarah Lancashire is set to star as Child, with “Bird Box” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” actor Tom Hollander initially cast as Child’s “loving and devoted” husband, Paul. Additional cast members include Jefferson Mays (“I Am the Night”), Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s “Macbeth”), Fran Kranz (“The Loudest Voice”), Fiona Glascott (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Bebe Neuwirth (“Cheers,” “Frasier”), and Isabella Rossellini (“Joy”).“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Daniel Goldfarb is writer on the pilot, with “The Society’s” Chris Keyser as showrunner. Charles McDougall (“House of Cards,” “The Secret Agent”) will direct, and Todd Schulkin serves as consulting producer on behalf of the Julia Child Foundation.Goldfarb, Keyser and MacDougall executive produce alongside Erwin Stoff and Kimberly Carver of 3 Arts Entertainment.*Related stories from TheWrap:*HBO Max Orders Taika Waititi Pirate Comedy Series 'Our Flag Means Death''Doom Patrol' Gets Season 3 Pickup and a Full Move to HBO Max'The Westing Game' Series Adaptation in the Works at HBO Max 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Raised by Wolves on HBO Max - Ridley Scott's Vision



Check out the official "From Sketch to Screen" featurette for the HBO Max science fiction series Raised by Wolves Season 1, executive produced by Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and David W. Zucker. It.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 03:36 Published 1 week ago Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News



Ryan Coogler shares an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite for a special on HBO Max and the 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B... Credit: THR News Duration: 02:19 Published 3 weeks ago David Byrne's American Utopia movie



David Byrne's American Utopia movie trailer HD - HBO - Plot synopsis: David Byrne's American Utopia brings the critically acclaimed Broadway show to HBO in a one-of-a-kind film directed by Oscar and.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:56 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this

