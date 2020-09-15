City Of Louisville To Pay Settlement To Breonna Taylor's Family
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () The city of Louisville, Ky., has agreed to pay millions of dollars to the family of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in March. The state attorney general continues to investigate the case.
Various armed groups marched through downtown Louisville, KY on Saturday (September 5th) saying they wanted to protect buildings from a paramilitary group they claimed had threatened to set fire to the..
The City of Louisville has reached a settlement with Breonna Taylor's family in its wrongful death suit, and is expected to announce the "substantial" financial... TMZ.com Also reported by •CBS 2 •SOHH