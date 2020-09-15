Global  
 

City Of Louisville To Pay Settlement To Breonna Taylor's Family

NPR Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The city of Louisville, Ky., has agreed to pay millions of dollars to the family of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in March. The state attorney general continues to investigate the case.
