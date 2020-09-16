Global  
 

Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, the National Hurricane Center said.
 
