Congressional report blasts Boeing for deadly 737 Max jet failures
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
A scathing new report from the House transportation committee reveals Boeing engineers and pilots warned about the potential dangers of the 737 Max jet, years before two deadly crashes that killed 346 people. The report also finds the plane was approved to fly by the FAA, even though it was ultimately proved unsafe.
Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States
Boeing's 'culture of concealment' to blame for 737 crashesThe firm hid details from the regulator and pilots which led to two fatal crashes, a report finds.
BBC News
Panel's scathing report blasts Boeing and FAA for crashes, seeks reformsA House committee issued a scathing report today questioning whether Boeing and government regulators have recognised the problems that caused two deadly 737 Max..
New Zealand Herald
House panel blasts Boeing, FAA over fatal 737 Max crashesHouse Transportation Committee found that both "share responsibility for the development & certification of an aircraft that was unsafe."
CBS News
'Grossly insufficient': House report excoriates Boeing, FAA over mistakes that led to 737 Max crashesThe latest version of the 737 jetliner was plagued by a series of mistakes, mismanagement and deception in the certification process.
USATODAY.com
