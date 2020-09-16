Congressional report blasts Boeing for deadly 737 Max jet failures Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

A scathing new report from the House transportation committee reveals Boeing engineers and pilots warned about the potential dangers of the 737 Max jet, years before two deadly crashes that killed 346 people. The report also finds the plane was approved to fly by the FAA, even though it was ultimately proved unsafe. 👓 View full article

