You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Water bill shock



Water bill shock Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:27 Published 15 hours ago Keeping guns out of the wrong hands



Keeping guns out of the wrong hands Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:16 Published 15 hours ago Decline In Coronavirus Cases May Not Last Following Reopening Of Schools and Colleges



While the number of new coronavirus cases continues to drop, experts warn the decline may not last. Repoter David Begnaud on the looming dangers this fall and winter. (9/14/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:29 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this