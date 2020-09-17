|
Higashioka Blasts 3 Homers, Cole In Postseason Form As Yankees Slam Blue Jays Again
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
The Yankees hit a season-best seven homers in another Bronx air show, thumping the Toronto Blue Jays 13-2 on Wednesday night.
