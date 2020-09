You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'



Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has described slavery as a "necessary evil". The 1619 Project is an initiative from The New York Times, according to reports CNN. It reframes American history.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:00 Published on July 28, 2020 GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'



GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil' The outspoken Arkansas Senator made the comment during an interview with the 'Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.' Sen. Tom Cotton, (R-AR), via.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:35 Published on July 27, 2020 Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’



Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called slavery a “necessary evil” while discussing his bill that would cut funding for schools that teach the 1619 Project. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:18 Published on July 27, 2020

Tweets about this