You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast



Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast The hurricane made landfall on Monday night and was downgraded to a post-tropical storm a day later. The cyclone is.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:06 Published on August 5, 2020 Aftermath of storm Isaias



At least 6 people are dead and millions are without power after storm Isaias roared up the east coast. The storm spawned tornadoes, dumping heavy rain and packing wind gusts that topped 100 miles per.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:23 Published on August 5, 2020 Insane lightning strikes New York City as Hurricane Isaias moves up east coast



A severe thunderstorm, winds of over 40 miles per hour and insane lightning struck New York City on Monday. (August 3, 2020) Filmer Allan Nosoff captured four different vibrant, spiderweb lightning.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:20 Published on August 4, 2020

Tweets about this