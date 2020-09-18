Subtropical Storm Alpha, First Greek Letter Storm, Forms Off Portugal
Friday, 18 September 2020 (
32 minutes ago) Subtropical storm Alpha has formed near the coast of Portugal, marking the first time since 2005, that a storm system was named using a letter from the Greek alphabet.
