Subtropical Storm Alpha, First Greek Letter Storm, Forms Off Portugal

cbs4.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Subtropical storm Alpha has formed near the coast of Portugal, marking the first time since 2005, that a storm system was named using a letter from the Greek alphabet.
