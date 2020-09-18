Global  
 

A Deal on Drug Prices Undone by White House Insistence on ‘Trump Cards’

NYTimes.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The White House and the pharmaceutical industry were nearing a major deal to lower drug prices. Then the administration demanded that $100 cash cards be sent to millions of seniors before the election — and the industry balked.
There's new reporting Friday on how a potentially major deal on lowering drug prices for Americans fell through — over apparent "Trump cards" pushed for by the...
Chief of staff Mark Meadows said if a deal wasn't reached, he would say "PhRMA walked away because of dissent within the industry over sharing costs."

 Chief of staff Mark Meadows said if a deal wasn't reached, he would say "PhRMA walked away because of dissent within the industry over sharing costs."
