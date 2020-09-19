|
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Brooklyn Native Turned Supreme Court Justice And Liberal Icon, Dies At 87
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a panel discussion at Columbia University Law School, in New York, in September 2018
The Supreme Court said the Brooklyn native died from "complications of metastatic pancreas cancer." [ more › ]
