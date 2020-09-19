Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Brooklyn Native Turned Supreme Court Justice And Liberal Icon, Dies At 87

Gothamist Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Brooklyn Native Turned Supreme Court Justice And Liberal Icon, Dies At 87U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a panel discussion at Columbia University Law School, in New York, in September 2018

The Supreme Court said the Brooklyn native died from "complications of metastatic pancreas cancer." [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer 02:23

 Longtime Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday of cancer. She was 87.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat [Video]

Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that "there is no doubt" that the next U.S. Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the winner of the upcoming election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera [Video]

'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said, "She was an amazing woman."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Brings Outpouring of Grief, Praise [Video]

Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Brings Outpouring of Grief, Praise

Across the nation and in the Bay Area, political leaders were quick to express praise and admiration for Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Team coverage from CBS News and KPIX 5. (9-18-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and became a feminist icon in her lifetime.
Business Insider

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court judge and liberal icon dies aged 87
Telegraph.co.uk

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court justice and feminist icon, is dead at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court justice and feminist icon, is dead at 87
Vox


Tweets about this

mhp_1776

Mel (Wear A Damn Mask) RT @washingtonpost: Born in Depression-era Brooklyn, Ginsburg excelled academically and went to the top of her law school class. In the 1… 21 seconds ago

ChristineRossk2

Christine Rosskopf RT @NYGovCuomo: NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native… 25 seconds ago

50smag

PEARL RT @levparnas: Tonight, our country lost one of the great ones. May Ruth Bader Ginsburg Rest In Peace. Born in Brooklyn, NY, her fight for… 32 seconds ago

Rovrovmars

Justice for SSR 🦋 RT @businessinsider: Born in Brooklyn in 1933, she became known by her middle name because there were too many "Joans" in her elementary sc… 1 minute ago

Dumbomoving

Dumbo Moving RT @barclayscenter: “Fight for things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” Mourning the loss of a true Br… 2 minutes ago

ryancoxe929

ryan RT @BrooklynNets: The Brooklyn Nets mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Brooklyn icon and titan of the judiciary, who fought e… 2 minutes ago

SalveriSue

Sue Salveri RT @ChancellorCUNY: I am heartbroken by the loss of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight. An icon of feminism and equality,… 2 minutes ago

AineSommerfield

Aine Sommerfield What an inspirational life she led. How Ruth Bader Ginsburg went from Brooklyn to the US Supreme Court, and became… https://t.co/0z8GI6dChZ 2 minutes ago