Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Denver Post Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 02:27

 [NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Kansas City, nation react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death [Video]

Kansas City, nation react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87, the court confirmed in a statement.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87, the court confirmed in a statement.

Ohio leaders mourning loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Ohio leaders mourning loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, died Friday at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, surrounded by her family at her home in..

The life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: From daughter of migrants to Supreme Court Justice and feminist pop culture icon

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died Friday at her...
NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Jacinda Ardern has reacted to the death of feminist icon and US Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.In a post to Facebook she said: "Today is Women's...
McConnell vows Senate vote on Trump's pick to fill Supreme Court seat after Ginsburg's death

 The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with...
