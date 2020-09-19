Global  
 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the "team spirit" of the Supreme Court

CBS News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
In a 2008 60 Minutes interview, Ginsburg talked about the mutual reverence for the court she and Antonin Scalia had, as well as the relationship the Supreme Court justices have with each other.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

 [NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg interpreted the Constitution

 In 2008 Ginsburg told Lesley Stahl, “the genius of the United States is that, over, now, the course of more than two centuries, the notion of "we the people"..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on 60 Minutes in 2008

 The Supreme Court justice told Lesley Stahl about her view of the Constitution and her friendship with Antonin Scalia.
CBS News

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia kept each other's writing in check

 "If I see something in his opinion that I think is not well stated, I will call him or send him a note, just to him," Ginsburg said in a 2008 60 Minutes..
CBS News
Trump Tells GOP: We Are Obligated To Fill SCOTIS Seat

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the Supreme Court. CNN reports that Trump told that GOP must will fill the seat "without delay." Democrats argue the Senate should refrain from confirming a replacement until after the next president is sworn in. CNN previously reported that the President had been "salivating" to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg even before her death on Friday.

Credit: Wochit News

Trump weighs top contenders for vacant Supreme Court seat

 Judges Amy Coney Barrett, Barbara Lagoa and Amul Thapar are serious contenders for the vacant seat.
CBS News

Graham says he supports filling SCOTUS seat before election

 The Judiciary Committee chair had previously said he would not support filling a vacant seat in an election year.
CBS News

Antonin Scalia: "An evangelist for originalism"

 In his first major TV interview, the late justice candidly discussed his public and private life, including his opinion on abortion and Bush v. Gore.
CBS News

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal..

Credit: Wochit
The Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Credit: Wochit Entertainment
Who Might Succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Credit: Wochit News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Antonin Scalia didn't let differing views affect friendship, son Chris Scalia says

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who died Friday at 87, and the late Antonin Scalia shared a special bond. Scalia's son reflects on 'Fox & Friends...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsyCBS News

The Hawkes Case: An Unsung Tribute to Justice Scalia

 One of the best but unsung tributes to the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was ruling of the Supreme Court in the 2016 case United States Army Corps of...
Newsmax

The Notorious RBG: Justice Ginsburg raps on the past, the future, Antonin Scalia — and Biggie
Chicago S-T Also reported by •CBS News

