Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power



For months, Seattle has dealt with nightly protests. Some have become violent. Some have become deadly. Some protesters camped out and occupied the area outside Seattle police's East Precinct building.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago

OIG Report Says COPA Took Took Long To Release Some Police Videos



The Chicago Office of the Inspector General on Tuesday released a report concluding that the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is not following policies requiring the release of video and.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:56 Published 5 days ago