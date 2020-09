NY Attorney General Commits To Swifter Release Of Body Camera Footage In Investigations Of Police-Involved Deaths Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

A photograph of New York State Attorney General Letitia James on August 6th, 2020.



The policy shift comes after the video of Daniel Prude's detainment was released. [ more › ] A photograph of New York State Attorney General Letitia James on August 6th, 2020.The policy shift comes after the video of Daniel Prude's detainment was released. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

