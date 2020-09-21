Global  
 

NY Attorney General Announces New Policy On Police Body Camera Footage

Newsy Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
NY Attorney General Announces New Policy On Police Body Camera FootageWatch Video"Starting immediately, the Office of Attorney General will now be proactively releasing video footage to the public on our own. We will no longer wait for local authorities to determine when videos should be made available to the public. And we will be doing this with an eye towards making the footage available to the...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: N.Y. AG James Promises To Expedite Release Of Police Body Cam Footage

N.Y. AG James Promises To Expedite Release Of Police Body Cam Footage 01:01

 The announcement follows Daniel Prude's fatal encounter with Rochester police in March. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports

Daniel Prude death prompts New York AG to announce new police body camera policy

 New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Sunday that her office will proactively release police body camera footage in light of Daniel Prude's fatal...
FOXNews.com

New York's Attorney-General pledges speedier release of police body cam footage

 New York Attorney General Letitia James promised Sunday to expedite the release of body camera footage in cases of alleged police misconduct that her office...
SBS

N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James Promises To Expedite Release Of Police Body Cam Footage

 It was unclear how many cases would be affected by the policy, since the attorney general's office does not review all footage of police interactions with the...
CBS 2


