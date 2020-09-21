|
NY Attorney General Announces New Policy On Police Body Camera Footage
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Watch Video"Starting immediately, the Office of Attorney General will now be proactively releasing video footage to the public on our own. We will no longer wait for local authorities to determine when videos should be made available to the public. And we will be doing this with an eye towards making the footage available to the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this