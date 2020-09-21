|
Poisoned opposition leader demands his clothes back from Russia
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Alexei Navalny, still hospitalized in Germany after poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent, says Russia kept his clothes, which are "very important" evidence.
