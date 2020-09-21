Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poisoned opposition leader demands his clothes back from Russia

CBS News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Alexei Navalny, still hospitalized in Germany after poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent, says Russia kept his clothes, which are "very important" evidence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs' [Video]

Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs'

Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly. However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a 'clear road' towards recovering from his near-fatal poisoning. I did not recognize people and did not understand how to talk. Now I'm a guy whose legs are shaking when he walks up the stairs.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Russian Novichok scientist apologizes to Alexei Navalny

 Moscow – A scientist involved in the secret Soviet program to create the Novichok nerve agent has apologized to the Russian opposition politician Alexei..
WorldNews
Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning [Video]

Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning

In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:02Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Ferry Svan saws and chops his way to Timbersports title [Video]

Ferry Svan saws and chops his way to Timbersports title

SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (SEPTEMBER 20, 2020) (SMARAGD - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS OF WINNER FERRY SVAN (BLUE AND YELLOW SHIRT) IN ACTION 2. VARIOUS OF SECOND PLACED ARMIN KUGLER (RED SHIRT) 3. THIRD

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:48Published
Woman Dies After Ransomware Attack Paralyzes Hospital [Video]

Woman Dies After Ransomware Attack Paralyzes Hospital

A woman seeking urgent care in Germany died this week after an apparently bungled ransomware attack took down a major hospital there. According to Gizmodo, the computer system's breakdown forced paramedics to rush her to another city for treatment. German authorities say it appears to be the first case of someone dying as a result of a ransomware attack, albeit indirectly. They're investigating the unknown hackers on suspicion of negligent manslaughter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Thousands take to streets in Germany to demand EU action over Moria migrants [Video]

Thousands take to streets in Germany to demand EU action over Moria migrants

The aunt of Alan Kurdi, the 3-year-old Syrian boy who drowned in the Mediterranean in 2015, joined protesters in Berlin to urge politicians to act.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:33Published

A rulebook for every spectator - how did return of fans to Bundesliga stadiums go?

 Fans were allowed back into stadiums in Germany at the weekend, so what was it like for those ending the long wait to watch live football?
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Russian opposition leader Navalny posts photo of himself from hospital, pledges to return to Russia [Video]

Russian opposition leader Navalny posts photo of himself from hospital, pledges to return to Russia

Navalny wrote on social media that he was breathing on his own after being poisoned in late August.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:22Published
Kremlin denies Russia poisoned Alexey Navalny [Video]

Kremlin denies Russia poisoned Alexey Navalny

The denial comes after Germany said it has 'unequivocal proof' the opposition figure was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
What is Novichok and how has it been used? [Video]

What is Novichok and how has it been used?

Questions have been raised again about Novichok after German authorities saidRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent. MrNavalny, one of the most prominent critics of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this