Poisoned opposition leader demands his clothes back from Russia

Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs'



Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly. However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a 'clear road' towards recovering from his near-fatal poisoning. I did not recognize people and did not understand how to talk. Now I'm a guy whose legs are shaking when he walks up the stairs.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970