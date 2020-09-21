DOJ identifies Seattle as city 'permitting violence and destruction of property' Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Department of Justice has pinpointed Seattle and Portland among its cities permitting violence and destruction of property.



The new DOJ announcement comes in direct response to a presidential memo.



President Trump ordered federal agencies to look for ways to stop federal money from going to various cities, singling out Seattle, Portland and New York City -- each lead by Democratic mayors. 👓 View full article

