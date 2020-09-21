|
DOJ identifies Seattle as city 'permitting violence and destruction of property'
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Department of Justice has pinpointed Seattle and Portland among its cities permitting violence and destruction of property.
The new DOJ announcement comes in direct response to a presidential memo.
President Trump ordered federal agencies to look for ways to stop federal money from going to various cities, singling out Seattle, Portland and New York City -- each lead by Democratic mayors.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this