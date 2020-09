You Might Like

Tweets about this trackerem RT @Chris_1791: REPORT: Cardi B Facing Defamation Lawsuit After Sharing ‘Edited’ Video Of Family At Beach, Calling Them ‘Racist’ https://t.… 12 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 REPORT: Cardi B Facing Defamation Lawsuit After Sharing ‘Edited’ Video Of Family At Beach, Calling Them ‘Racist’… https://t.co/HEdNfTwUhz 13 minutes ago