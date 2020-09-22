Global  
 

A rare blue moon will light up the Halloween night sky

CBS News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
2020 marks the first time a Halloween full moon has been visible in all time zones since World War II.
News video: Blue Moon To Appear In Sky On Halloween 2020

