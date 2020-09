Angry Baker Wants Congress To Focus On Coronavirus Relief Not Supreme Court



Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker thinks the federal government needs to focus on coronavirus relief right now and not the next Supreme Court nomination. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:41 Published 25 minutes ago

'Focus on pandemic,' Baker says as Washington argues over Supreme Court seat



Gov. Charlie Baker lashed out at lawmakers in Washington and urged them to focus on the pandemic and not arguing over the open Supreme Court justice seat. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:45 Published 27 minutes ago