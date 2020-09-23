Global  
 

Breonna Taylor Live Updates: Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Protesters demanded justice after Ms. Taylor was killed by police officers in her Louisville apartment.
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: BREAKING: Grand Jury Indicts Officer in Shooting Death of Breonna Taylor

BREAKING: Grand Jury Indicts Officer in Shooting Death of Breonna Taylor 00:33

 A grand jury has indicted Louisville Police Detective Brett Hankison in the shooting death of EMT Breonna Taylor. Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

