Breonna Taylor Live Updates: Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Protesters demanded justice after Ms. Taylor was killed by police officers in her Louisville apartment.
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Kentucky attorney general announces grand jury's charges in Breonna Taylor caseKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury has indicted one former police officer, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton..
CBS News
Breonna Taylor decision: What is wanton endangerment, the charge one Louisville officer faces?One of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment
USATODAY.com
Kentucky grand jury indicts 1 of 3 officers in fatal Breonna Taylor police shootingA Kentucky grand jury has indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on three charges of wanton endangerment in the fatal shooting of Breonna..
USATODAY.com
