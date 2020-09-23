Global  
 

Extra Extra: Dr. Anthony Fauci Corrects Rand Paul's Misinformation About Herd Immunity

Gothamist Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Extra Extra: Dr. Anthony Fauci Corrects Rand Paul's Misinformation About Herd ImmunityBecause it's The Boss' birthday, check out today's end-of-day links: Fauci vs Paul, resilient New Yorkers, ugh "ugh men" jokes, empty malls, precious Bernese Mountain Dogs, and more. [ more › ]
News video: Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It

Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It 00:40

 Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that Paul argued that the 210,000 Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus had nothing to do with public health....

Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response [Video]

Fauci Clashes With Rand Paul Over COVID-19 Response

“You are not listening.” Dr. Anthony Fauci shuts down Sen. Rand Paul’s false claim that New York’s COVID-19 infection rate is low due to herd immunity.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:46Published
Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...' [Video]

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus Wednesday (Sept. 23), infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back at Republican Senator Rand Paul's claim that social distancing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:51Published
Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity [Video]

Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity

The United States may allow coronavirus infections to run rampant to achieve "Herd immunity". However, the death toll would be massive especially among vulnerable people. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Dr. Fauci, Sen. Paul clash at coronavirus hearing

 Dr. Anthony Fauci lost his patience with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul over Paul's claim that New York's rate of coronavirus infection is significantly down because it...
USATODAY.com


