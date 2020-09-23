|
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court. More than 100 former clerks greeted her casket when it arrived and thousands are expected to pay their respects. Jan Crawford reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Trump pushes to fill vacant Supreme Court seat before electionPresident Trump said Wednesday he wants to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat before the election. Mr. Trump said he is worried the election will come before the..
CBS News
How the Supreme Court vacancy impacts 2020 Senate racesThe fight over Ruth Bader Ginsburg's now-vacant Supreme Court seat is highlighting the importance the Senate plays in controlling power in Washington. Washington..
CBS News
A Capital Engulfed by Sadness and RageWhile Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was alive, the prospect of an epic political and cultural battle was averted. But her death has brought a particular whiplash..
NYTimes.com
Biden Warns Supreme Court Would Gut Women’s Rights if G.O.P. Seats NomineeAiming to energize Democratic voters over the looming confirmation battle to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Joe Biden laid out the high stakes.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Trump says he wants to fill Supreme Court seat quickly in case justices need to settle election disputePolitical opponents said Trump wants a bigger Supreme Court as soon as possible to fix the presidential election in his favor.
USATODAY.com
What Amy Coney Barrett said about filling a Supreme Court seat in an election yearIn an interview with CBSN in 2016, when she was a law professor at Notre Dame, Amy Coney Barrett talked about the political battles over filing a Supreme Court..
CBS News
Jan Crawford American journalist and lawyer
Special Report: Supreme Court ceremony honors the late Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgChief Justice John Roberts paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court, where her casket will lie in repose following her death..
CBS News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court Wednesday to begin formal farewellJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket will be brought to the Supreme Court Wednesday where the icon will lie in repose. Jan Crawford reports on what can be..
CBS News
2 women emerge as top contenders to succeed Justice GinsburgThe Supreme Court's nomination battle could come to an end soon. So far, two women are emerging as top contenders. Jan Crawford takes a look.
CBS News
Justice Ginsburg to lie in state as nation mourns her lossThe Supreme Court and the country will pay tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87. Ginsburg will lie in repose at the court..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this