Missouri governor and first lady test positive for coronavirus

CBS News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Parson said he has not experienced any symptoms and that his wife's symptoms are minor.
 The following is a transcript of an interview with Missouri Senator Roy Blunt that aired Sunday, September 20, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
 Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says the confirmation process for GInsburg's Supreme Court seat "should take as long as it needs to take, but no longer."
