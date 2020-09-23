|
Missouri governor and first lady test positive for coronavirus
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Parson said he has not experienced any symptoms and that his wife's symptoms are minor.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Missouri State in the central United States
How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published
Transcript: Roy Blunt on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with Missouri Senator Roy Blunt that aired Sunday, September 20, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News
Blunt says there's "plenty of time" to confirm Ginsburg's replacementMissouri Senator Roy Blunt says the confirmation process for GInsburg's Supreme Court seat "should take as long as it needs to take, but no longer."
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this