Today in History for September 24th

'Muppets Now' Debuts On Disney+



It's time to play the music, its time to light the lights. The Muppets have made a return to the small screen. Kermit, Miss Piggy and all their friends have returned to the airwaves in the latest reboot of the puppet variety show. The show features a star-studded cast including Taye Diggs, Linda Cardellini, and Danny Trejo. According to CNN, the new show featuring all our old favorites is available on Disney+.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970