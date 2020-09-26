Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colleagues defend Amy Barrett court nomination

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
A colleague and a former student of Judge Amy Coney Barrett are celebrating her nomination to the US Supreme Court by President Donald Trump on Saturday, while defending her reputation as an academic and federal judge. (Sept. 26)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Pres. Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

Pres. Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court 00:29

 CBS News reports Pres. Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett American judge

I've known Amy Coney Barrett for over 20 years. Her intellect and heart are unrivaled.

 Yes, she is brilliant. And, yes, she is a principled, careful judge. But she also is one of the most generous people whom I have ever met.
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett: Talented judge, popular professor brings solid conservative credentials

 Her nomination to the seat held for 27 years by liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes Barrett's nomination the most contentious in decades.
USATODAY.com

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. What happens next in Senate confirmation process

 Now that Trump has named Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, the Senate can start its nomination process.
USATODAY.com

President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee

 President Trump just officially tapped his pick for the next Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg ... and he unveiled his top choice as..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Who is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's pick for the Supreme Court?

 President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett: Trump nominates conservative favourite for Supreme Court

 The 48-year-old judge and former law professor from Indiana is a favourite of social conservatives.
BBC News

Amy Coney Barrett: Who is Trump's Supreme Court pick?

 A stalwart conservative, Amy Coney Barrett would swing the highest US court further right.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Selects Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat (1) [Video]

Trump Selects Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat (1)

Trump Selects Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat (1)

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published
Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat [Video]

Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat

Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Fill Ginsburg Seat

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:26Published
Trump to Name Supreme Court Nominee Friday or Saturday [Video]

Trump to Name Supreme Court Nominee Friday or Saturday

Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump expected to announce conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for court

Donald Trump expected to announce conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for court President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDeutsche WelleCBS NewsDenver PostUSATODAY.comNewsy

Colleagues defend Amy Barrett court nomination

 A colleague and a former student of Judge Amy Coney Barrett are celebrating her nomination to the US Supreme Court by President Donald Trump on Saturday, while...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Denver PostCBS NewsNewsy

IT’S OFFICIAL: Amy Coney Barrett Nominated to Supreme Court by President Donald Trump – Watch

IT’S OFFICIAL: Amy Coney Barrett Nominated to Supreme Court by President Donald Trump – Watch Watch: Amy Coney Barrett is now Trump's third nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States.
Mediaite Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBS NewsDenver PostUSATODAY.comNewsy

Tweets about this