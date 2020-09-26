|
Colleagues defend Amy Barrett court nomination
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
A colleague and a former student of Judge Amy Coney Barrett are celebrating her nomination to the US Supreme Court by President Donald Trump on Saturday, while defending her reputation as an academic and federal judge. (Sept. 26)
Amy Coney Barrett American judge
I've known Amy Coney Barrett for over 20 years. Her intellect and heart are unrivaled.Yes, she is brilliant. And, yes, she is a principled, careful judge. But she also is one of the most generous people whom I have ever met.
USATODAY.com
Amy Coney Barrett: Talented judge, popular professor brings solid conservative credentialsHer nomination to the seat held for 27 years by liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes Barrett's nomination the most contentious in decades.
USATODAY.com
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. What happens next in Senate confirmation processNow that Trump has named Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, the Senate can start its nomination process.
USATODAY.com
President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court NomineePresident Trump just officially tapped his pick for the next Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg ... and he unveiled his top choice as..
TMZ.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Who is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's pick for the Supreme Court?President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court
CBS News
Amy Coney Barrett: Trump nominates conservative favourite for Supreme CourtThe 48-year-old judge and former law professor from Indiana is a favourite of social conservatives.
BBC News
Amy Coney Barrett: Who is Trump's Supreme Court pick?A stalwart conservative, Amy Coney Barrett would swing the highest US court further right.
BBC News
