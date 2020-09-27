Global  
 

Far-right group Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon

CBS News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
The far-right group Proud Boys are holding a rally Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Police are on alert for clashes for counter demonstrators.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally 01:29

 Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Portland prepares for large right-wing rally

 A planned rally by the far-right Proud Boys is expected to be met by anti-fascism protesters.
Portland Prepares for Violent Showdowns, Proud Boys and Tear Gas

 The nation’s divisive political scene has increasingly spilled from social media into public rallies. Portland is bracing for possible violent clashes between..
AP Top Stories Sept. 26 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 26th: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for court; Dozens in body armor in Portland for right-wing rally; Woman to..
Demonstrators gather for Portland rallies

 People gathered Saturday afternoon in Portland for demonstrations, as the city approaches its fifth month of almost nightly protests against racial injustice and..
Portland Protests Get Underway as Proud Boys Gather for Rally

 The Oregon governor declared an emergency in advance of the event hosted by a right-wing group with a history of violence at protests. Local Black activists..
Oregon police prepare for weekend demonstrations

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is sending state troopers and sheriffs deputies to Portland through the weekend to help police monitor a weekend rally in the city by the..
Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:26
Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:50
FOXNews.com

FOXNews.com

