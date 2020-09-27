|
Far-right group Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
The far-right group Proud Boys are holding a rally Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Police are on alert for clashes for counter demonstrators.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist organization
Portland prepares for large right-wing rallyA planned rally by the far-right Proud Boys is expected to be met by anti-fascism protesters.
CBS News
Portland Prepares for Violent Showdowns, Proud Boys and Tear GasThe nation’s divisive political scene has increasingly spilled from social media into public rallies. Portland is bracing for possible violent clashes between..
NYTimes.com
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
AP Top Stories Sept. 26 PHere are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 26th: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for court; Dozens in body armor in Portland for right-wing rally; Woman to..
USATODAY.com
Demonstrators gather for Portland ralliesPeople gathered Saturday afternoon in Portland for demonstrations, as the city approaches its fifth month of almost nightly protests against racial injustice and..
USATODAY.com
Portland Protests Get Underway as Proud Boys Gather for RallyThe Oregon governor declared an emergency in advance of the event hosted by a right-wing group with a history of violence at protests. Local Black activists..
NYTimes.com
Oregon State in northwestern United States
Oregon police prepare for weekend demonstrationsOregon Gov. Kate Brown is sending state troopers and sheriffs deputies to Portland through the weekend to help police monitor a weekend rally in the city by the..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this