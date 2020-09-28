Aleksandr Kogan: The link between Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

‘If I have a tractor & I set it on fire..’: Amarinder Singh’s counter to BJP



BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over the protests against the agriculture bills, which have now been signed into law by the President. Youth Congress workers set a tractor ablaze at India Gate this morning during the protests. 5 of them were also detained later. BJP attacked the Congress saying that their true intention of spreading ‘lawlessness’ had been exposed. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Congress has been misleading farmers and is miffed that the Modi government has worked for the farmer community during its tenure. He also said that tough action should be taken against those indulging in anti-social acts and said the Congress should ensure its leaders do not spread chaos. Responding to the BJP, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who is sitting on a protest against the agriculture related bills said that if one owns a tractor and wants to set it on fire, why should anyone else be bothered? Watch the full video for all the details.

