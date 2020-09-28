|
Aleksandr Kogan: The link between Cambridge Analytica and Facebook
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg has been the one testifying before Congress, but the scientist at the heart of the biggest privacy scandal on Earth has largely stayed out of the spotlight, until now. Lesley Stahl reports.
