Trump denies New York Times report on his tax returns; calls it "fake news"
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
President Trump refused to answer questions Monday about reporting by the New York Times that said he avoided paying any federal income tax for several years. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy and CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe join CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest.
