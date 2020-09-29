Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Multiple people dead after 'hostage situation' in Salem, Oregon

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
A possible "hostage situation" led to multiple fatal shootings after police responded to a home in the Salem, Oregon.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Salem, Oregon Salem, Oregon State capital city in Oregon, United States

Multiple people dead after "hostage situation" in Salem, Oregon

 "As the incident unfolded, shots were fired," and multiple people including the suspect died, the sheriff's office said.
CBS News

'Multiple' people dead following 'hostage situation' in Salem, Oregon State Police investigating

 Multiple people are dead following an officer-involved shooting at an east Salem residence Monday, officials say.
 
USATODAY.com

Oregon Oregon State in northwestern United States

Battling wildfires for $6 a day and a whiff of freedom [Video]

Battling wildfires for $6 a day and a whiff of freedom

A crew of Oregon prison inmates trudge through the smoldering Cascade mountains as a part of a decades-old program using prison labor to battle wildfires. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published

Oregon man dies in 100-foot fall off cliff into ocean while posing for photo in tree

 An Oregon man died Sunday after plunging 100 feet into the ocean while hiking in Oswald West State Park on the Oregon Coast.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Two killed following shooting, hostage situation on I-24; suspect dead [Video]

Two killed following shooting, hostage situation on I-24; suspect dead

Two people were killed in a shooting and subsequent hostage situation on Interstate 24, Sunday. Investigators say the suspect died by suicide.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Man falls to death while posing for photo on Oregon cliff

 Steven Gastelum climbed a tree on the cliff's edge to pose for a photo when the limb broke, the Oregon State Police said.
CBS News

Oregon 'hostage situation' leads to multiple people dead, state police investigation

 A reported "hostage situation" in Oregon on Monday led to a fatal shooting with multiple deaths, according to officials. 
FOXNews.com

United States: Final Key Provisions Of Oregon's Workplace Fairness Act Take Effect October 1, 2020 - Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

 In the summer of 2019, Oregon enacted the Oregon Workplace Fairness Act (SB 726), which imposed sweeping new requirements on Oregon employers in response to the...
Mondaq


Tweets about this