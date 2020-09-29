Global  
 

Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Sequel Acquired by Amazon Studios

The Wrap Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Amazon Studios has acquired the “Borat” sequel and will debut it late October before Election Day on Amazon Prime, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

It was recently reported that actor/comedian Sacha Baron Cohen shot “Borat 2” during the coronavirus lockdown and that the film was being screened for Hollywood executives.

2006’s “Borat,” which was nominated for best adapted screenplay at the 2007 Academy Awards, grossed $262.6 million worldwide on an $18 million production budget.

*Also Read:* 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' New Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Will Give His Life for the Revolution (Video)

The satirical film follows fictional Kazakhstan TV talking head Borat (Baron Cohen) who is dispatched to the U.S. with a documentary crew in tow to report on “the greatest country in the world.”

The film was directed by Larry Charles, and paved the way for Baron Cohen to do other films including “Bruno” ($138 million) and “The Dictator” ($179 million), though neither garnered the same level of response or box office success.

*Also Read:* Did Sacha Baron Cohen Just Infiltrate a Right-Wing Militia Rally?

Baron Cohen produced “Borat” alongside Jay Roach (“Bombshell,” “Meet the Parents”). It’s unclear whether Roach is involved with the sequel.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Amazon.

Deadline first reported news of the acquisition.

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel to launch on Amazon Prime Video

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel to launch on Amazon Prime Video 01:16

 Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to the 2006 hit comedy Borat will premiere onAmazon Prime Video. Details are thin on the ground about the film, but reportsin the US suggest it will launch on the streaming service worldwide before thepresidential election on November 3.

