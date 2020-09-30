Global  
 

Chris Wallace Slammed for Biden-Trump Debate Performance: ‘This Is a Disgrace’

The Wrap Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Chris Wallace Slammed for Biden-Trump Debate Performance: ‘This Is a Disgrace’Fox News’ Chris Wallace was slammed on social media for his moderating performance at Tuesday’s debate between Biden and Trump.

“What is Chris Wallace doing? He has no control over this debate. He asks a question and lets Trump continue yelling. This is a disgrace,” Joe Scarborough tweeted.

“Chris Wallace-GET CONTROL,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted, adding later in a separate tweet, “Chris Wallace-turn off his mic.”

“Hellllo Chris Wallace??? Looking for a moderator here. Jesus Christ what a fricken mess,” Soledad O’Brien tweeted.

*Also Read:* Biden-Trump Debate Moderator Chris Wallace's Plan: 'To Be as Invisible as Possible' (Video)

Throughout the chaotic night, which was marked by repeated interruptions and crosstalk, Wallace appeared to struggle to gain control over the conversation; at one point, Chris Wallace scolded Trump directly for continuing to interrupt.

“The country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I’m appealing to you, sir, to do that,” Wallace said to Trump.

“And him too,” Trump responded, referring to Biden.

“Frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting,” Chris Wallace said.



FUCK YOU CHRIS WALLACE I SHOULD HAVE MODERATED THIS FUCKING THING

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 30, 2020





What is Chris Wallace doing? He has no control over this debate. He asks a question and lets Trump continue yelling. This is a disgrace.

— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 30, 2020





Chris Wallace-GET CONTROL

— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 30, 2020





No matter how humiliated Chris Wallace feels. It’s not enough.

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 30, 2020





chris wallace moderating the debate pic.twitter.com/UsOM4tilYx

— ziwe (@ziwe) September 30, 2020





It's not over, but I can say pretty conclusively that Chris Wallace lost tonight's debate.

— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 30, 2020





Oh my God.
Chris Wallace has totally lost control of this thing.
He’s allowing Trump to behave like schoolyard bully, completely disrespecting the millions of Americans who tuned-in hoping to see a debate of ideas, and a plan to move America forward.

— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 30, 2020





Need a new moderator #ChrisWallace AWFUL.

— Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) September 30, 2020





This entire #PresidentialDebate is out of control. @JoeBiden can’t finish a single sentence before the petulant child known as @POTUS @realDonaldTrump interrupts. #ChrisWallace needs to do something…cut #Trump’s mic and stop the nonsense!

— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) September 30, 2020





Hellllo Chris Wallace??? Looking for a moderator here. Jesus Christ what a fricken mess.

— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 30, 2020



Biden Campaign Is Already Selling 'Will You Shut Up, Man?' T-shirts
