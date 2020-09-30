Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. explains President Trump's debate stance by saying he's "a fighter"

CBS News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
In an interview with CBS News, Donald Trump Jr. explained the president's aggressive debate stance by saying he's "a fighter" and that "he hasn't been treated fairly." Watch his remarks here.
News video: Trump, Biden Discuss Coronavirus Response In First Debate

Trump, Biden Discuss Coronavirus Response In First Debate 02:51

 As the discussion about the Supreme Court quickly turned to COVID-19, Trump claimed that 2 million people would have died if Biden were president.

