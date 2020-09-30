|
Donald Trump Jr. explains President Trump's debate stance by saying he's "a fighter"
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
In an interview with CBS News, Donald Trump Jr. explained the president's aggressive debate stance by saying he's "a fighter" and that "he hasn't been treated fairly." Watch his remarks here.
